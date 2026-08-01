Rainforth Report

Rainforth Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6m

A functioning border is not cruelty. It is civilization’s perimeter. The alternative is what Spain just saw: mass crossings, overwhelmed authorities, dead migrants, terrified residents, political panic, and emergency barriers installed after the breach. The same lesson applies in America. Physical barriers alone are not enough, but without walls, surveillance, personnel, deportation capacity, and political will, sovereignty becomes theater. The Red-Green coalition calls enforcement hateful because it wants the West demoralized, flooded, and unable to say no. Come legally, or do not come. Build the wall. Defend the border. Enforce the law.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Rainforth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture