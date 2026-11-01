This was the U.S.-Mexico border on Halloween night near Lukeville, Arizona, 2023. About 800 mostly male illegal aliens, the majority from Islamic-majority African nations, came through cuts in the border wall DAILY.

On Halloween night, the people who crossed illegally started lighting huge bonfires.

I did an almost 5-hour livestream video on Facebook, documenting it all. (Follow me on FB here).

There were only TWO Border Patrol agents to guard the 800 male illegal aliens.

The agents repeatedly broke up the crowds around one large fire that had men from Senegal and Guinea around it.

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Border agents told me they believed they were preparing to assault the agents and steal their vehicles.

One male illegal alien from Senegal got in my face as I was doing the livestream and started yelling at me. I couldn’t understand him. He is pictured below.

Eventually I realized he was angry about the dust that Border Patrol trucks and my Jeep were kicking up.

As he kept yelling at me about the dust, I started laughing and said, “You didn’t HAVE to come to America; you could have stayed home.”

He walked away angry.

After that, I talked to a Border Patrol agent. He said both agents were watching the man from their vehicles about 20 yards away.

He said they were ready to jump in if the man attacked me.

I filmed in the area for 7 weeks while camping out at the Port of Entry. I recorded about 50,000 mostly males from around the world crossing the border illegally.

Illegal aliens near the wall. A new massive group was starting to arrive

Millions of Americans don’t know this happened because it wasn’t shown on mainstream news media.

Many people don’t believe me when I show them my photos and videos, saying they are AI or fake.

Many people want what happened to happen again except with more people crossing illegally.

Talking to one of the Border Patrol agents when I was setting up my cameras on Halloween 2023.

Currently the border is secure, and very few are crossing.

Build the wall and enforce the law. America.

**All photos are mine (many of these are screenshots from the livestream video). No AI**

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