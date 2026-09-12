Howdy, everyone. I’m a bit late getting back to the border to film because of medical stuff, but it’s happening soon. I’m in near-constant pain when I walk because of an old car accident, so I do physical therapy 5 days a week, and docs have me on a few prescriptions to reduce inflammation. Anyone of the praying type—God hears and answers prayers, and the pain could be over tomorrow—so prayers would be appreciated.

Border Patrol told me construction is underway across the southern border, with tight security and little fanfare.

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I have friends on the construction and security teams. I'll be down there filming shortly. My tour has been approved, and CBP and Border Patrol are assisting.



I have to let them know before I fly my drones so they can let everyone know it's not cartel. The Marines are actively shooting down ALL drones on the border (with lasers!), they told me, so they want mine to be safe.

The wall triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage had built. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

I joked with BP that I would hang a banner from my drone that says "not cartel!" We had a good laugh, lol.



Have a great upcoming week, ya'll! Build the wall!!! 💥💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



*Videos I took of our privately funded border wall we built with triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage during Trump's first term and of the border invasion in 2023.



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