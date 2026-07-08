The U.S. military has begun POUNDING Iran again just after 47 said the peace deal was dead! Massive explosions are being reported in Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and the Island of Lavan, with unconfirmed reports of at least one power plant and an airport being hit! Check out my viral post on Facebook!

According to Axios, the targets include “Iranian military coastal radars, anti-ship missile positions and air defense systems.” A U.S. official told the outlet the strikes are wider in scope than Tuesday’s.

CENTCOM put out this statement: “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

The BBC is reporting, “Iranian media have reported explosions being heard at several locations across the south of the country.

State-run outlets report several explosions being heard in the cities of Konarak and Chabahar, with IRNA saying power has been cut off in parts of the latter.”

Heck Yeah! Obliterate them! Regime change! Don’t Stop! Crush them into nonexistence! Let’s Go! America! May our men & women serving there be safe!!