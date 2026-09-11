Triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage texted me about Charlie Kirk being shot right after it happened.

Here’s a short video I posted on X with Brian & Charlie, and a video of the construction of our border wall I took. Brian sent over the photo of him & Charlie.

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This is Brian with Charlie, while Brian was in Houston for a meeting about the wall we would begin building soon. RIP, Charlie. Prayers for his young family. Charlie was 31.

An Obama judge ordered Brian to pay almost $3,000,000 in “restitution” for building the border walls. They deduct money from anything he earns. He will never be able to pay it off in his lifetime. They want to bankrupt him.

Here is the link to the fundraiser for Brian. 100% of funds go to him.