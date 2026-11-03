Fox News backlisted triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage after he had the privately funded border wall built and Democrats put him in PRISON & fined him almost $3 MILLION for it!

Fox made TONS of money off Brian and then ABANDONED him!

I spoke to him earlier and asked him about it. He said Fox blacklisted him and Steve Bannon because he was a major part of We Build the Wall.

Video clips from Fox I put together along with the video of the construction of our border wall that I took.

Fox is OK with leaving wounded veterans to the wolves if it doesn’t suit them. Honestly, F them.

Here is the link to the fundraiser for Brian. 100% of funds go to him.

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