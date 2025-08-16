Rainforth Report

Rainforth Report

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Francine's avatar
Francine
Aug 17, 2025

That’s absolutely terrific. I have prayed for Brian many times. As KellyG said ‘it’s way past time this hero was freed!’

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RoadChaser's avatar
RoadChaser
Aug 17, 2025

May we all have a friend like you in our lives. 💜

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