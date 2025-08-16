I am massively excited to announce that triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage has been freed from prison. He is back in his home state of Florida. Brian arrived in Florida by plane on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

He is on home confinement and still needs a pardon from President Trump. The Obama appointed judge who sentenced Brian also ordered him to pay close to $3 million in restitution. That amount will be impossible for Brian to pay off and most likely was meant to harm him financially.

(R) Brian receiving his Purple Heart in Iraq. (L) Brian at the border wall he had built

Having headed up the movement to get Brian released, I knew Brian would be freed on this date for about a month, but he told me we couldn’t say anything because leftists would try to screw up his release. It was a tough secret to keep I’ll tell you that.

Brian emailed me from prison a few days before, letting me know it was all a go and that he would indeed be freed from prison.

Brian has an X account you can follow him on, also.

I have this article on my website with tons of Social media posts, photos, and videos, also.

Thank you again, everyone! More news is coming soon! He’s back!

Below is the original article about Brian’s deteriorating health caused by his imprisonment:

Triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage is slowly dying in a federal prison. The lack of proper care for this war hero is shocking, egregious, and infuriating.

Below is an urgent message from Kolfage.

The official site for the movement to Free Brian Kolfage which I run is HERE. All communications from him will appear there. This article is also there. I’m Jeff Rainforth, his longtime friend and colleague. I was the videographer and news editor for Kolfage’s We Build the Wall. I’ll be back on the border soon (I just got Starlink for live videos) and will resume coverage on this page (Rainforth Report).

Kolfage was wrongfully imprisoned by the infamous SDNY Democrat operatives over being paid an approved salary for his part in getting miles of privately funded border wall built in Texas and New Mexico.

Brian Kolfage at the border wall he had constructed. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

Kolfage was sentenced to 51 months by the same DOJ operation that targeted Trump. Stephen K. Bannon was pardoned by President Trump for these same charges. Following the pardon, Alvin Bragg charged Bannon through the state of New York.

Kolfage founded We Build the Wall to build border walls when the government would not because of Democratic Party obstruction.

I’ve worked with Brian since 2015, and started covering him in articles in 2012. He brought me on to We Build the Wall as the photographer and news editor. I filmed construction of our border wall from start to finish. Below is a short clip from when we were about a third of the way done.

Kolfage sent me the following message to share with the public. Because he is a triple-amputee veteran, and the “most severely wounded Airman to survive any war,” he requires special attention to his medical needs, which are not being provided in the prison.

From Kolfage:

I have to shit in a plastic pan that’s not even a bedpan. I can’t use the toilets because they are too unsafe and I have fallen off them. I have to urinate into a plastic jug too.

Brian Kolfage speaks at the unveiling of the border wall he had constructed. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

They have nothing for my body to stay physically healthy, they have never dealt with a triple amputee like myself. Because of their inability to care for me long-term, I’m now pre-diabetic, my livers are inflamed, my blood pressure is high, and my cholesterol is also now high. Everything they are doing to me is fucking me up internally and my organs are all having problems. The doctor here last week said I’m at a high risk for a heart attack now. This is 100% on them. I came in here healthy.

I was told I needed to see a hand surgeon now. They have ruined my last remaining limb. Like the government hasn’t taken enough of my body, they want my last remaining limb. The overuse of my hand here has destroyed it, my fingers get stuck and don’t bend. If my tendons rupture, my hand will never work again like it should. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!

The doctor here had me taken to Mayo Hospital a few months ago because I’m in the wrong wheelchair, and it’s causing my daily excruciating sciatic nerve pain. The Mayo doctor said I needed a certain wheelchair, and the FBOP physical therapist who came with me told them right there on the spot “We don’t have funds for that”. They won’t even let me use my VA insurance to get what I need. This pain is so excruciating, it feels like when I lost my limbs in Iraq. To this day, they haven’t done anything except get me a different wheelchair cushion.

I haven’t had a proper shower in over a year since I arrived, I use baby wipes. This is also because they do not have the appropriate shower accessibility for a triple amputee. This is unacceptable!

They haven’t given me the proper meds for my pain; they said it’s against their policy, so they feed me highly addictive Oxys instead, which still don’t work. However, they give these specific meds to other inmates who have drug problems. So they wanted me to lie and say I did have a problem just to get the correct medication, which I’m not going to say.

These people are not able to care for me and my internal health is going to shit. They are way out of their league. This shouldn’t be a death sentence on my life, but slowly it’s turning to that!

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar has been fighting for Kolfage’s freedom from day one. Gosar made this statement to then-House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

The original article about Kolfage is also on my personal website. There are several Facebook photos and X videos that don’t work on Substack there.

Gosar’s epic speech in defense of Kolfage is a must read:

“Mr. GOSAR. Madam Speaker, I rise today to expose the shameful treatment of Iraq war veteran Brian Kolfage by the U.S. Government. Airman Kolfage lost three limbs defending our country in the Iraq war. While serving a second tour of duty in Iraq in 2004, a rocket shell exploded 25 feet from him. Due to his tenacity and determination, he shocked his doctors and left Walter Reed after only 11 months. He earned a Purple Heart and is the most wounded airman ever to have survived a war in the history of our country.

Brian Kolfage’s service to country did not end with his military valor. Incredibly, he ran a private organization that helped build 3 miles of border wall along the Rio Grande river, a place where construction is difficult due to the great potential for erosion.

So how do our corrupt elites treat this hero? They respond like they did to the many peaceful protesters on January 6, to the pro-life protesters facing over 10 years for trying to save the unborn, or to anyone who disagrees with their globalist, America-last agenda. They persecute them; they make their lives a living hell; they ruin them.

Below is a short video I took of Brian at the top of the wall after we had finished construction.

Rep. Gosar’s speech continued:

As our ruling elites were not happy that the illegal hordes could not continue to stream across the border, they activated their deep-state machinery and sent their secret police to arrest Airman Kolfage.

Fifteen Federal law enforcement goons dragged him out of his house without a wheelchair, subjecting him to utter humiliation and pain in front of his family. No thought whatsoever was given to his disabled status. And in prison, the VA refused him pain medications, without which he suffers unbearable pain.

Mr. Kolfage had worked tirelessly, 12 hours a day, for several years to get this 3-mile section of wall built. He ran and operated the organization that got it done.

For taking a salary, the Federal Government arrested him, saying he had no right to get paid anything because his website said any money raised would go to build the wall. In my view, he was part of getting the wall built. There was nothing wrong with him getting a salary and saying the money would be used to build the wall. Without him, it would not have been complete, and no real American would object to a man getting paid to devote himself to a selfless project like this one and succeeding.

Airman Kolfage was just intimidated into taking a plea deal by our third-world, kangaroo-court judicial system. This veteran and activist should be celebrated as a hero in so many ways. Instead, he will rot in a Federal prison. A greater injustice is hard to imagine. To his wife, Ashley, and two children, my heart goes out to them. I am praying for them all. Please know that I will continue to fight against the injustice done to her husband.”

Kolfage cuts the wall unveiling day ribbon with Benton Stevens who sold hot chocolate and raised $6000 for the wall. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

As you can see, what is happening to this hero is sickening, and cannot stand. I will be organizing a movement to get Kolfage freed from prison. It will most likely be in the same vein as the rallies at Mexican consulates I organized to get combat Marine vet, Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi, freed from the Mexican prison after he was arrested for accidentally crossing the border with a firearm.

Brian Kolfage and I (Jeff Rainforth) at an event at the wall.

The official site for the movement to get Kolfage freed is HERE. I’ll be heading it up and releasing all communications from Kolfage there. I started covering Kolfage in 2012 and have worked with him on almost all of his projects, including We Build the Wall, where I was the photographer and news editor. Join us to free Brian Kolfage!

Filming illegal aliens in Lukeville, Arizona, Oct-Dec., 2023

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FREE BRIAN KOLFAGE!