Happy 250th, USA! New Border Video & Song!
AMERICA!
Happy 4th of July and the 250th anniversary of America, everyone! It’s the 7th anniversary of the privately funded border wall that triple-amputee vet Brian Kolfage had built! Enjoy the videos & music!
If you have Facebook, you can view it and follow me there! 150,000+ followers!
Have a great year of freedoms, everyone!
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Happy 4th