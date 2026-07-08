Rainforth Report

Rainforth Report

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Randie Walton's avatar
Randie Walton
Jul 9

There’s never an end to the destruction that Barack Obama has caused the country and we the people! FO!

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1 reply by Jeff Rainforth
Skeptical Actuary's avatar
Skeptical Actuary
Jul 9

Thank you for organizing this! I contributed.

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