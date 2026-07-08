Triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage was wrongfully imprisoned by the infamous SDNY Democrat operatives for being paid an approved salary for his part in getting miles of privately funded border wall built in Texas and New Mexico.

Kolfage founded We Build the Wall in order to build border walls when the government would not because of Democratic Party obstruction.

Brian Kolfage at the border wall he had built. Photo - Jeff Rainforth

Kolfage was sentenced to 51 months by the same DOJ operation that targeted Trump.

After a little over two years in a hospital prison, Brian was released to home confinement and arrived in Florida on August 12, 2025. He was forced to wear a giant ankle monitor on his only remaining limb, his left hand, for several months. His home confinement has ended, and he is now on supervised release.

While Brian was in prison, he wrote a letter about what was going on:

The same prosecutors who targeted President Trump targeted me, Stephen Bannon, Tim Shea, along with other members of We Build The Wall. They were not just happy with stopping us; they wanted to ruin our lives and reputations forever.

The Obama activist judge abused her role and seemed to work in partnership with the prosecutors.

On top of sentencing me to prison for 51 months, she fined me $2.8 million, which was her attempt to ruin me financially after I finish my sentence.

Because Brian doesn’t have legs and only has one hand, he can’t just go get a job anywhere. He is paying off a massive fine that Democrat feds levied on him. This fundraiser is to help him get by in everyday life. He gave three limbs and much more for his country. The least we can do is help him out in his hour of need. Please share this with everyone you know.

DONATE TO BRIAN TODAY.

This is the official fundraiser to help Brian Kolfage. It is run by Jeff Rainforth, the former photographer and news editor for We Build the Wall. Jeff also led the movement to secure Brian’s release from prison and to secure a pardon from President Trump.

Me & Brian at our wall after completion

I didn’t tell Brian about this fundraiser until after I had planned it out. He didn’t want to do a fundraiser for himself and asked that I not start one for him while he was in prison. After I informed him of this fundraiser, he said it was OK.

Do what you can to help this war hero out! He gave so much, and sick, leftist feds want him to be ruined financially. Thank you in advance, everyone!

DONATE TO BRIAN TODAY.

Below is a video I made of our border wall, marking its 7th anniversary of construction and America’s 250th birthday.