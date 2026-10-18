The Democratic Party is being taken over by the DSA. If they gain power, they will open the border again, and the invasion will start again.

Below are photos I took of the invasion during Biden’s term. Share them with people who don’t know what happened. Maybe they’ll change who they vote for.

Newsweek reported, “A House Democrat has introduced legislation that would abolish the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and replace it with a new department focused on community safety, three weeks before an election where immigration policy is likely to have an influence on voters.

The “Reimagining Safety Act,” introduced by Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez Tuesday, goes beyond previous plans to simply abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by dismantling the parent department set up in the wake of 9/11.”

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