Photos of illegal aliens from Islamic-majority nations who crossed the border during Biden’s term.
Democrats will do it all over again if they regain power. Vote.
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They are not coming thru anymore are they??? It stopped now right?
WHY won't our President BAN all Islamic's and Muslims from our Country Immediatly?? To protect us Americans