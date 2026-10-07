Rainforth Report

Rainforth Report

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Judy Zwyghuizen's avatar
Judy Zwyghuizen
1d

They are not coming thru anymore are they??? It stopped now right?

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2 replies by Jeff Rainforth and others
Judy Zwyghuizen's avatar
Judy Zwyghuizen
1d

WHY won't our President BAN all Islamic's and Muslims from our Country Immediatly?? To protect us Americans

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