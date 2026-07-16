Rainforth Report

Rainforth Report

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Tony's avatar
Tony
Jul 16

I've seen that before. I caught one on a live cam in Kensington PA. here is a link to watch it. https://rumble.com/v6a30iy-the-wild-wild-northeast.-philly-shootings-and-overdoses.-1-15-2025.html A shooting and an overdose at the same time.

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Kathy Holbrook's avatar
Kathy Holbrook
Jul 16

I SMILE NOT BECAUSE OF THE EVENT, BUT I'VE BEEN FRIENDS WITH A GREAT MAN. I'M GOING TO ACTUALLY MEET ONE DAY. There's a hill in want to walk up.

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