A young man died of a drug overdose in Front of the California State Capitol building, where Governor Newsom works, as I was filming with a 360 camera yesterday. This is new footage & includes my interactions with LEOs. CHP & EMTs did chest compressions for about half an hour. I asked a CHP officer if I could pray for him & he said, "Yeah, just stay back."



Governor Newsom and elected lawmakers work in the Capitol building. I see homeless people on drugs all over downtown Sacramento when I'm out on my bike rides. This is California now.

WATCH FULL 360 CAMERA VIDEO:

So far, the New York Post, CA Post, and Yahoo News have picked up the story from my video. My post is on Facebook as well.

The New York Post reported, “Justin Sylvia, public information officer for the Sacramento Fire Department, confirmed to the Post that the man seen in the video died and that the incident occurred.”

“This is a confirmed medical aid call with a person under CPR. The crew from Engine 1 administered advanced life support efforts to attempt to resuscitate the patient,” Sylvia said.

Authorities have been cracking down on the state’s drug epidemic. The feds have been routinely busting up drug users in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park, the Post has reported, notorious for its drug use.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is second on a list by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for most fatal drug overdoses.