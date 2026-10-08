ICE launched a MASSIVE deportation campaign here in California! Agents are targeting hardcore criminals AND illegal aliens who don't have violent criminal records!

I’ll be on the border filming wall construction, but I’ll probably run into some operations while I’m in San Diego or L.A.!



Yahoo reported, "The enforcement campaign, internally called "Operation Safe California," began several days ago in the San Diego area and is expected to continue for at least 45 days, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the operation.

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Border Patrol agent pats down illegal aliens before loading them on a bus. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

ICE leadership has instructed agents to arrest illegal aliens they encounter regardless of whether they have criminal records, according to the report."

The report says the operation will move from south to north, with opposition expected in cities like San Francisco. Riots have broken out in certain cities before. Agents will be working 6 days a week and all prior approved time off is canceled.

California's sanctuary policies restrict cooperation between state and local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities, creating potential obstacles for President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agenda.

Governor Newsom signed a bill into law that bars local and federal agents from using the new shock gloves in that state, but President Trump’s legal appointees say California cannot dictate what federal agents can or can’t do.

Bill Essayli, the Trump-appointed first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, wrote in a social media post. “California does not have authority to dictate what tools federal law enforcement can and cannot use.”

“The reported statewide operation underscores the Trump administration's continued push to enforce federal immigration laws despite opposition from Democrat-led sanctuary jurisdictions,” the article added.



Heck yeah let's Go! Thank you ICE, for keeping Americans safe from criminals! Law and Order! America! Let's Go!!! 💥💪🇺🇸



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