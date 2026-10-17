This is about the leukemia I was diagnosed with in 2023. It’s CLL, aka chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Since a lot of people are asking, this is what’s going on.

In July, doctors were working to alleviate major sciatic nerve pain (unrelated to CLL (most likely from back injuries from old car accidents, exacerbated by my work filming on borders on mountains with tons of gear on, etc.)) which greatly impaired my ability to walk without massive pain when CLL symptoms spiked.

4 drugs were prescribed. 3 for nerve pain. (They were non-pain killer meds: gabapentin, meloxicam, a corticosteroid, & a statin for something else).

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Since then, I experienced massive fatigue, tiredness, and muscle weakness (for about 2 months).

Near Jacumba, California, 2024

Fatigue is a big CLL symptom. I’m high energy. Tired is not normal. Alarm bells went off. I asked the doctors what’s going on.

I tapered off each prescription except one, testing to see if that’s what was causing the fatigue. My doctor is working with me on it and approves everything for safety. I still experienced the fatigue even off the medications.

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A few days ago we did major new blood tests for basically everything that can cause fatigue & CLL stuff. 5 vials were drawn.

The results all point to the CLL. Since July, my lymphocytes spiked 41% and my white blood cells 27%.

There is a lot of SUPER Good news was in the results, also, but we’re looking for why I was hit with massive fatigue, and it’s pointing to the CLL.

I’m just waiting for my oncologist to review the new labs so we see what’s going on.

This is a very LONG story told very short. A lot of people were asking, so I needed to put it out there.

I need to get to work and hopefully get back to the border if we can figure out what’s going on.

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CPB and Border Patrol have been working with me and approved my plans to film some amazing, historic stuff a few months ago. I’m literally a month overdue to be down there.

Thank you for the prayers. They absolutely work. God can heal everything in a second. If He doesn’t, it’s for a reason.

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