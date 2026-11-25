The new border wall in Jacumba, CA, is TWICE as high as the old wall and now is a DOUBLE wall! And it's BLACK! The construction is still going, and I should be there soon! Massive improvement! Wow!

new massive wall in front of the old 17.5-foot-high wall

I spent over 4 months filming the border crisis here in 2024 as people used ladders to jump over the short wall. Now it is MUCH more difficult, and the Marines are shooting down cartel drones everywhere!

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My friend Pete, who lives there, sent me the photos. Pete let me camp at his place right on the border while I was filming.

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For those who don’t remember, or haven’t seen the video, this is the exact spot where a patriot nick-named Coyote Jeff stopped a group of illegal aliens from jumping the wall with a ladder.

When I arrived there, about 600 people were crossing the border illegally day and night. I camped right by the spot in the first photo below.

I would be woken up by illegal aliens at midnight and later, walking by my Jeep and then I’d start filming.

I replaced concertina wire there that was cut by cartel coyotes. No one crossed there for four months after that.

the new wall with the old wall behind it

Heck yeah! Build the wall! High, wide, black, and electrified! Let's Go!!! America!!! 💥💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



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