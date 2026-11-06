Democrat feds who put triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage in prison for getting privately funded border walls constructed are now telling him he must perform manual labor as part of his community service.

Kolfage found a nonprofit that needed help with computer work where he could work from home, but the feds said, “No, you have to drive places and perform MANUAL labor. We don’t care if you only have one hand and it’s difficult!”

The SAME feds are charging him $128,000 a year in interest on the almost $3 MILLION restitution fine they saddled him with!

These are the same feds who made Brian wear a giant ankle bracelet on his last remaining limb, his left arm, as a condition of his release to home confinement last year!

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The giant ankle monitor on Brian’s only remaining arm

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Below is a video I took of Brian getting off a bus before one of our border town halls.

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Senior Airman Brian Kolfage in a field hospital in Iraq after a 107 mm rocket shell landed feet from him. 2004.

Kolfage’s judgment requires him to complete 250 hours of community service every year for three years — a total of 750 hours — at a placement approved by his probation officer.

The weird thing is, his disability is severe enough that he is not required to maintain ordinary employment as a condition of his supervised release. He can work from home, which he does. But the feds say he CAN’T work from home for his community service.

Brian told me that this has created a massive problem for him.

Kolfage during a border scouting trip in Arizona, 2019. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

He has contacted nonprofit organizations in his area trying to find somewhere he can volunteer, but many of the available positions require volunteers to physically report to a location and perform duties that are extremely difficult—or simply impractical—for someone with his disabilities.

Kolfage said one of the organizations suggested to him was an animal shelter.

But with only one hand and without his prosthetic legs, working around and handling animals presents obvious practical and safety problems. In a text message he was literally like, “What am I supposed to do? Shovel animal crap with one hand?”

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Kolfage during a media interview, 2019. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

I’ve worked and traveled with Brian since 2015. I’ve had to help him with his wheelchair and various tasks. I’ve seen what he goes through.

Even simply getting into a building is not as easy for Kolfage as it would be for an able-bodied person.

Kolfage told me that when he is not wearing his prosthetic legs, he needs assistance getting out of his vehicle and into his wheelchair. His children often help him when he has to go somewhere.

Kolfage getting into a truck during a border scouting trip, 2019. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

That means completing hundreds of hours of in-person volunteer work isn’t simply a matter of driving somewhere, getting out of the car, and walking through the door.

Kolfage says he did find a nonprofit willing to allow him to perform work remotely using skills he already has, including web development and other computer-based work.

According to Kolfage, however, that proposed arrangement was not approved!

He is now asking the court to either terminate the community-service requirement or allow him to fulfill it remotely.

Kolfage speaks at the event unveiling the wall construction. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

In a letter to the court, Kolfage explained that he has actively tried to find an appropriate nonprofit placement and that his inability to do so is not because he is refusing to perform the service.

“My inability to secure a suitable placement is not the result of unwillingness to participate. Rather, it reflects the practical difficulty of finding an organization capable of providing accessible volunteer work that meets the conditions of my supervised release.”

Kolfage also pointed out that his disability has already been recognized as significant enough to exempt him from the normal employment requirement imposed during supervised release.

He is asking the court to take those same physical limitations into consideration when determining how he can realistically complete 750 hours of community service.

For Kolfage, the issue isn’t whether he is willing to help a nonprofit.

It’s whether the feds will allow him to do that work in a way that a severely disabled triple-amputee veteran can realistically perform.

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The Obama Democrats who put triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage in prison for getting privately funded border walls constructed are charging him $128,000 a year in interest on the almost $3 MILLION restitution fine they saddled him with. They want him BANKRUPT for life.

Kolfage was wrongfully imprisoned by the infamous SDNY Democrat operatives for being paid an approved salary for his part in getting miles of privately funded border wall built in Texas and New Mexico.

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He founded We Build the Wall (WBTW) in order to build border walls when the government would not because of Democratic Party obstruction.

He was sentenced to 51 months by the same DOJ operation that targeted Trump.

This was our first border wall project in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a few miles from El Paso, Texas.

I had worked with Brian for years on his projects, and he brought me into WBTW as a photographer and news editor. I filmed the construction of our wall from start to finish. The job was on such a rugged, bouldered mountain & cliffs, even the Army Corps of Engineers said it couldn’t be done. It was a gargantuan undertaking (watch the video).

We completed the wall in under two weeks. It stopped over 700 illegal aliens from crossing per week and almost $1 million in drugs per week from being smuggled in.

We invested $2.5 million in a second wall project that Fisher Industries built. It was the first wall ever built right on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas.

We were about to start our 3rd wall project in California when the Democrat feds shut everything down. Brian was about to send me to film it.

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The Democrats knew they had to shut down the first-ever citizen-run border wall construction movement in order for their upcoming border invasion to succeed. We were on FIRE.

We built the wall 10x faster than the government and for 1/2 the cost. So they shut it down, put Brian in prison, and are trying to bankrupt him for life so he can’t do anything like it again.

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We need President Trump to pardon Brian. He gave enough for his country. Democrats are sick, evil bastards.

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