The U.S. military is POUNDING Iran’s Qeshm Island in retaliation for yesterday’s attack on U.S. radar systems in Bahrain! U.S. forces are targeting rocket launch sites on the island!

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CBS News is reporting, “The U.S. launched strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to an Iranian official.

The strikes came hours after Iran said it targeted a U.S. radar system in Bahrain. U.S. Central Command said those attack drones were all intercepted.”

“U.S. launched precision strikes on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. military official,” the report added.

The Iranian governor of the region put out a statement saying that no commercial or residential properties were damaged in the strikes.

According to the CBS report, Iran says another oil tanker hit a mine near the Strait of Hormuz, but it is not confirmed.

FULL STORY:

The U.S. military carried out airstrikes Tuesday on an Iranian missile-launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. officials cited by CBS News and Reuters.

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Working on getting back to the border after several medical setbacks. Hopefully within a week! Thanks for the support!

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