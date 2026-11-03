Multiple arrests took place 8 blocks from the California Capitol building, where Governor Newsom works, the night after Halloween.
It was at the Target store. Cops said it was for warrants. Target security said they were messing with the loading bay.
Criminals rob businesses in this blue city daily. Dems raised the felony theft threshold level to $950 so criminals get away with basically anything.
WATCH:
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