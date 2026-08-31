During the Biden administration, I spent years documenting the border crisis firsthand, on the ground with my cameras in some of the most heavily trafficked areas of the southern border.

One of those locations was near Jacumba, California, where a local landowner showed me a section of concertina wire on top of the border wall that had been cut.

Putting concertina wire on the border wall in Jacumba, California.

According to the landowner, cartel smugglers were bringing ladders to the opening and helping approximately 40 illegal aliens cross into the United States every day.

After a friend of mine was brutally attacked for trying to stop illegal aliens from jumping the wall, I obtained concertina wire, carried it out to the wall, and installed it across the compromised section. The wire created another physical obstacle for the smugglers and closed off the route they had been repeatedly exploiting.

The results were immediate.

Here’s the video on my X account.

The landowner later told me that illegal crossings at that location stopped for approximately four months after the new wire was installed.

That experience demonstrated something I have learned repeatedly during my years working and filming along the border: physical barriers work. They may not stop every person forever, but they can disrupt cartel operations, shut down established smuggling routes and give Border Patrol agents an important advantage.

My border work has always been about more than taking photographs and recording video. It is about witnessing history firsthand, exposing what is happening—and, whenever possible, taking action to help protect this country.

Citizens can secure our border if needed—one roll of concertina wire at a time.

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All photos and videos are mine that I took. No AI.