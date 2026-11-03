The Obama Democrats who put triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage in PRISON for getting this privately funded border wall constructed are charging him $128,000 a YEAR in INTEREST on the almost $3 MILLION fine! They want him BANKRUPT for life!

President Trump needs to pardon Brian!

This was our first border wall project. I filmed it start to finish. The job was on such a rugged, bouldered mountain & cliffs, even the Army Corps of Engineers said it couldn’t be done. It was a Gargantuan undertaking (see the video!).

Official fundraiser for triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage. 100% of funds go to him.

We completed the wall in under two weeks. It stopped over 700 illegal aliens from crossing per week and almost $1 million in drugs per week from being smuggled in.

We invested $2.5 million in a second wall project that Fisher Industries built. It was the first wall ever built right on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas.

We were about to start our 3rd wall project in California when the Democrat feds shut everything down. Brian was about to send me to film it.

The Democrats knew they had to shut down the first-ever citizen-run border wall construction movement in order for their upcoming border invasion to succeed. We were on FIRE. We built the wall 10x faster than the government and for 1/2 the cost. So they shut it down, put Brian in prison, and are trying to bankrupt him for life so he can’t do anything like it again.

Official fundraiser for triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage. 100% of funds go to him.



President Trump! Pardon Brian! He gave enough for his country! Democrats are sick!



DON’T STOP SHARING THIS UNTIL BRIAN IS PARDONED!

Share