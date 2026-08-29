We see a lot of Hispanic illegal aliens being deported, but during Biden’s term, MASSIVE numbers of illegals from around the WORLD crossed our border. I filmed it.

From California to Texas, illegal aliens from Africa, China, India, and the Middle East flooded the border during the Biden era. We aren’t seeing them in the deportation lists or videos. Why not?

Illegal aliens from Africa in Lukeville, Arizona, Dec. 2023. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

Some say that Islamic enclaves are hiding the ones who came from Islamic-majority African nations like Senegal and Guinea. I filmed tens of thousands of them coming across the border in Lukeville, Arizona, in 2023.

People are asking, where are they? It’s a good question. We need some answers.

Illegal aliens after crossing the border in Yuma, Arizona, 2022. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

Follow me on Facebook here.

Follow my X account here.

And sub to my YouTube account for in-depth border invasion videos here.