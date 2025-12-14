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67 Dead After 60,000 Illegals Breach Spain’s Border
I filmed the border there!
9 hrs ago
•
Jeff Rainforth
34
3
3
July 2026
Just Filmed Fatal Drug Overdose at the California Capitol where Governor Newsom works
It was shocking for sure
Jul 16
•
Jeff Rainforth
8
3
1
BREAKING: U.S. military POUNDING Iran again
Massive explosions are being reported in Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and the Island of Lavan
Jul 8
•
Jeff Rainforth
9
2
Help Triple-Amputee Veteran Brian Kolfage
Obama judge fined him $2.8 million
Jul 8
•
Jeff Rainforth
4
4
Happy 250th, USA! New Border Video & Song!
AMERICA!
Jul 5
•
Jeff Rainforth
9
2
May 2026
DHS Planning to PULL CBP agents from Sanctuary City Airports!
Massive Economic Blow!
May 29
•
Jeff Rainforth
5
1
1
ICE is fining to illegal aliens $1000 a day for not self-deporting
A $1.8 million fine is top right now
May 7
•
Jeff Rainforth
8
2
3
April 2026
Border Wall: Feds To Seize NM Land To Build The Wall On
Dems refused to sell
Apr 19
•
Jeff Rainforth
9
6
1
December 2025
2.5 Million Have Self-Deported Or Been Removed!
Trump is getting it done!
Dec 14, 2025
•
Jeff Rainforth
11
2
November 2025
BREAKING: Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House
Suspect In Custody
Nov 27, 2025
•
Jeff Rainforth
2
BREAKING: FBI Investigating Sen. Mark Kelly
Urged Troops To Disobey "Unlawful Orders" From President Trump
Nov 25, 2025
•
Jeff Rainforth
5
2
The Border Wall Is Being Built! And More!
And More!
Nov 25, 2025
•
Jeff Rainforth
6
0:58
© 2026 Jeff Rainforth
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